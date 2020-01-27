UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 2% On China Virus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:06 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 2% on China virus fears

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than two percent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of a new coronavirus that has killed at least 80 people in China

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than two percent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of a new coronavirus that has killed at least 80 people in China.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.03 percent, or 483.67 points, to close at 23,343.51, while the broader Topix index fell 1.61 percent, or 27.87 points, to 1,702.57.

"Worries over the coronavirus have been strengthening, as it has spread to France, Nepal, Australia, and Malaysia, with investors nervously watching reports about the increasing number of patients," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 109.07 Yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.23 yen in New York on Friday.

"It's hard to buy actively as the outlook for the outbreak remains uncertain," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"While watching the impact of the virus, investors will also pay attention to corporate results" as Japan's major firms will release their nine-month results starting this week, he told AFP.

In Tokyo, airlines were among the losers due to concerns over the outbreak, with Japan Airlines diving 3.89 percent to 3,134 yen and ANA Holdings losing 3.01 percent to 3,441 yen.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido was off 5.48 percent at 7,060 yen on continued fears over lower demand from Chinese tourists.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the Uniqlo casual wear operator which has a number of outlets and supplying partner plants in China, was down 5.66 percent at 58,460 yen.

Automakers were also lower, with Honda, which has a plant in the quarantined city of Wuhan where the virus emerged, trading down 1.68 percent at 2,910.5 yen, and Toyota down 1.52 percent at 7,752 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar China France Wuhan Honda Tokyo Buy New York Japan Malaysia Nepal From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tourname ..

17 seconds ago

Ahsan Raza to complete his T20I umpiring career’ ..

5 minutes ago

Mattar Al Tayer receives President of internationa ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs celebrates International Customs Day ..

8 minutes ago

Abbas Afridi, a key member of Pakistan U19 bowling ..

15 minutes ago

India neither democratic nor secular state: AJK Pr ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.