Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 2% On Trade Fears

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 2% on trade fears

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged more than two percent on Monday as the yen surged against the dollar on escalating US-China trade tensions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged more than two percent on Monday as the Yen surged against the Dollar on escalating US-China trade tensions.

The Nikkei 225 fell 2.17 percent, or 449.87 points, to close at 20,261.04, while the broader Topix index lost 1.61 percent, or 24.22 points, to 1,478.03.

