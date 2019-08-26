Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged more than two percent on Monday as the yen surged against the dollar on escalating US-China trade tensions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged more than two percent on Monday as the Yen surged against the Dollar on escalating US-China trade tensions.

The Nikkei 225 fell 2.17 percent, or 449.87 points, to close at 20,261.04, while the broader Topix index lost 1.61 percent, or 24.22 points, to 1,478.03.