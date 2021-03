Tokyo, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 2.1 percent on Thursday as rising bond yields in the US continued weighing on the market.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.13 percent, or 628.99 points, to 28,930.11 while the broader Topix index slipped 1.04 percent, or 19.80 points, to 1,884.74.

