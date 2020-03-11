Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 2.2% On Profit-taking
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2.2 percent Wednesday on profit-taking as trading remained volatile, with investors nervously watching news related to the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 2.27 percent, or 451.06 points, to close at 19,416.06, while the broader Topix index was down 1.53 percent, or 21.56 points, at 1,385.12.