Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down Nearly 2%

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down nearly 2%

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost nearly two percent on Thursday, extending falls in New York as the yen edged higher, weighing on exporters

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost nearly two percent on Thursday, extending falls in New York as the Yen edged higher, weighing on exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.97 percent, or 422.94 points, to 21,046.24, while the broader Topix index was down 2.11 percent, or 33.14 points, at 1,534.27.

