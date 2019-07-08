UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down Nearly One Percent 08 July 2019

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down nearly one percent 08 July 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost nearly one percent on Monday, tracking falls on Wall Street, as investors cashed in on last week's gains.

The Nikkei 225 index, which jumped more than 2.2 percent the previous week, fell 0.98 percent, or 212.03 points, to close at 21,534.35, while the broader Topix index was down 0.89 percent, or 14.18 points, at 1,578.40.

