Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes higher

Tokyo's key stock index closed higher Tuesday but trimmed earlier gains as traders eyed a major government corruption scandal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Tokyo's key stock index closed higher Tuesday but trimmed earlier gains as traders eyed a major government corruption scandal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.16 percent, or 51.90 points, to end at 32,843.70, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.23 percent, or 5.39 points, to 2,353.16.

Local media reported that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to fire several top ministers who are under investigation for allegedly failing to report income from political fundraising parties.

Poll ratings for Kishida's government are at their lowest levels since he took office two years ago.

And the scandal widened on Tuesday with a faction within the ruling party headed until recently by Kishida reportedly now also implicated.

Investors were also looking ahead to a key US inflation report later in the day and the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy decision of 2023, which is due Wednesday.

The dollar stood at 145.31 yen, against 146.09 yen seen in New York.

The Japanese currency surged last week to a four-and-a-half-month high on comments from Bank of Japan officials including governor Kazuo Ueda that were taken as hints they could end the long-running negative interest rates policy next week.

But it fell back Monday on reports that the bank saw no immediate need to tighten monetary policy.

In Tokyo trading, Sony Group advanced 0.19 percent to 13,040 yen, while Nintendo climbed 0.79 percent to 6,945 yen.

Fast Retailing rose 0.64 percent to 35,680 yen and SoftBank Group firmed 0.36 percent to 5,785 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Fire Prime Minister Scandal Governor Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PE ..

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

8 minutes ago
 SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Co ..

SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Conference 2023

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

2 minutes ago
 Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio bey ..

Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio beyond permissible limits

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held on “Influence of Climate Change on ..

2 minutes ago
700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under ..

700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under safe procedures

2 minutes ago
 PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

2 minutes ago
 One-window business facilitation center in the pip ..

One-window business facilitation center in the pipeline: commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

2 minutes ago
 Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

24 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business