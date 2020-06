Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Friday led by high-tech shares, but worries over a second wave of coronavirus infections weighed on buying sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.55 percent, or 123.33 points, to 22,478.79, but the broader Topix index edged down 0.02 percent, or 0.29 points, to 1,582.80.