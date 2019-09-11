Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday on a weak yen, as investors welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet reshuffl

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday on a weak Yen, as investors welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet reshuffle.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.96 percent, or 205.66 points, to close at 21,597.76 while the broader Topix index was up 1.65 percent, or 25.67 points, at 1,583.66.