UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Higher For Seventh Straight Session

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes higher for seventh straight session

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday on a weak yen, as investors welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet reshuffl

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday on a weak Yen, as investors welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet reshuffle.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.96 percent, or 205.66 points, to close at 21,597.76 while the broader Topix index was up 1.65 percent, or 25.67 points, at 1,583.66.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Cabinet

Recent Stories

Two illegal dental clinics sealed in Dir Lower

11 minutes ago

Trump Calls For Lowering Flags Across US State Age ..

11 minutes ago

207 Azadari processions were taken out

11 minutes ago

Realme Organized Youth’s Beloved Online Multipla ..

14 minutes ago

Russia's Stance on US Unchanged After Bolton's Dep ..

21 minutes ago

Israel hits Gaza after rockets disrupt Netanyahu r ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.