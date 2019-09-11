Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Higher For Seventh Straight Session
Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday on a weak yen, as investors welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet reshuffl
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday on a weak Yen, as investors welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet reshuffle.
The Nikkei 225 gained 0.96 percent, or 205.66 points, to close at 21,597.76 while the broader Topix index was up 1.65 percent, or 25.67 points, at 1,583.66.