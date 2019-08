(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower Wednesday, extending its losing streak to the fourth day as investors remained on edge over US-China trade ties.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.33 percent or 68.75 points to 20,516.56 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.05 percent or 0.70 points at 1,499.93.