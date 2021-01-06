Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Lower Ahead Of State Of Emergency
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:40 AM
Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Wednesday as the Japanese government prepared to issue a fresh state of emergency to fight a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 percent, or 102.69 points, to end at 27,055.94, while the broader Topix index was up 0.28 percent, or 4.96 points, to 1,796.18.
