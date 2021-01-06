Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Wednesday as the Japanese government prepared to issue a fresh state of emergency to fight a surge in coronavirus cases

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Wednesday as the Japanese government prepared to issue a fresh state of emergency to fight a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 percent, or 102.69 points, to end at 27,055.94, while the broader Topix index was up 0.28 percent, or 4.96 points, to 1,796.18.

nf/kaf/axn