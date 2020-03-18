UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Lower As Heavyweights Suffer Losses

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower as heavyweights suffer losses

Tokyo's key Nikkei index gave up early gains and closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by SoftBank Group and other heavyweights

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index gave up early gains and closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by SoftBank Group and other heavyweights.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84.

