Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Lower As Heavyweights Suffer Losses
Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:40 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index gave up early gains and closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by SoftBank Group and other heavyweights.
The Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84.