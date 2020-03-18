Tokyo's key Nikkei index gave up early gains and closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by SoftBank Group and other heavyweights

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84.