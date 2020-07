Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally lower on Monday, playing catch-up after a four-day weekend, with global risk aversion on intensifying US-China tensions.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.16 percent, or 35.76 points, to 22,715.85 but the broader Topix index gained 0.24 percent, or 3.73 points, to 1,576.69.