Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Lower Over Coronavirus Worries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower over coronavirus worries

Tokyo, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower Friday, pushed down by worries over coronavirus vaccine distribution, as investors awaited a press conference by Japan's prime minister and US data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.22 percent or 58.13 points to end at 26,751.24, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.04 percent or 0.69 points to 1,775.94.

