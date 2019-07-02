UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Marginally Higher 02 July 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged higher Tuesday in sluggish trading as the market was divided in its assessment of the prospects for the US-China trade dispute.

The Nikkei 225 index, which rallied more than two percent Monday on news that the US and China had struck a trade war truce, added 0.11 percent, or 24.30 points, to close at 21,754.27.

The broader Topix index rose 0.31 percent, or 4.99 points, at 1,589.84.

