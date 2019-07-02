(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged higher Tuesday in sluggish trading as the market was divided in its assessment of the prospects for the US-China trade dispute.

The Nikkei 225 index, which rallied more than two percent Monday on news the US and China had struck a trade war truce, added 0.11 percent, or 24.30 points, to close at 21,754.27.

The broader Topix index rose 0.31 percent, or 4.99 points, at 1,589.84.

Japanese shares climbed to their highest levels since early May "as investors took heart from the US-China summit talks, but profit-taking is seen weighing on the market", Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

Global stock markets rose Monday after US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on the sidelines of the weekend Group of 20 summit to resume trade negotiations towards a long-term deal.

Some investors remained optimistic about the trade dispute, but "there is concern that it would take a long time before the US and China can strike a deal", said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Players refrained from trading actively as they want to wait for US payroll figures to be released later this week," Horiuchi told AFP.

The Dollar fetched 108.33 Yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 108.44 yen.

In Tokyo, Nintendo rose 0.22 percent to 40,140 yen while market heavyweight SoftBank Group increased 0.28 percent to 5,242 yen.

Automakers were mixed. Toyota gained 0.14 percent to 6,884 yen but Honda closed 0.28 percent lower at 2,837 yen with Nissan off 0.36 percent at 786.7 yen.