Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Marginally Higher

Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:49 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes marginally higher

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged up Tuesday on a cheaper yen in sluggish trade, with the market focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance after strong US jobs figures

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged up Tuesday on a cheaper Yen in sluggish trade, with the market focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance after strong US jobs figures.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.14 percent, or 30.80 points, to close at 21,565.15, but the broader Topix index lost 0.22 percent, or 3.51 points, to 1,574.89.

