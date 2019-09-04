Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Marginally Higher
Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged up on Wednesday as a weak yen prompted late bargain-hunting, but investors remained concerned over a potential slowdown in the global economy
The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.12 percent, or 23.98 points, to close at 20,649.14, but the broader Topix index was down 0.26 percent, or 3.98 points, at 1,506.81.