Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged up on Wednesday as a weak Yen prompted late bargain-hunting, but investors remained concerned over a potential slowdown in the global economy.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.12 percent, or 23.98 points, to close at 20,649.14, but the broader Topix index was down 0.26 percent, or 3.98 points, at 1,506.81.