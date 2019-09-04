UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Marginally Higher

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes marginally higher

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged up on Wednesday as a weak yen prompted late bargain-hunting, but investors remained concerned over a potential slowdown in the global economy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged up on Wednesday as a weak Yen prompted late bargain-hunting, but investors remained concerned over a potential slowdown in the global economy.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.12 percent, or 23.98 points, to close at 20,649.14, but the broader Topix index was down 0.26 percent, or 3.98 points, at 1,506.81.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Hurricane Dorian moves towards US coast as seven k ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong Chief Executive to Announce Formal Withd ..

4 minutes ago

UAE launches clean-up campaign in Abyan

18 minutes ago

Kuwait oil barrel down US$1.15 to $57.62 pb

18 minutes ago

Abe Wants to Bring Bilateral Peace Treaty Talks to ..

23 minutes ago

Five Chinese tourists killed in New Zealand bus cr ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.