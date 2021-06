Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed slightly lower Monday on profit-taking, with few fresh market-moving events following a mixed close on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.06 percent or 18.16 points to end at 29,048.02, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.15 percent or 3.02 points to 1,965.67.