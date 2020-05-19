(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained nearly 1.5 percent on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism about the easing of lockdowns and promising preliminary clinical results of a possible coronavirus vaccine.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.49 percent, or 299.72 points, to close at 20,433.45, while the broader Topix index was up 1.83 percent, or 26.76 points, at 1,486.05.