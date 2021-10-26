UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up 1.77% 26th Oct, 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:59 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up 1.77% 26th Oct, 2021

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1.7 percent Tuesday, following a record performance on Wall Street, as investors welcomed a forecast that Japan's ruling party will secure a majority in general elections

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1.7 percent Tuesday, following a record performance on Wall Street, as investors welcomed a forecast that Japan's ruling party will secure a majority in general elections.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.77 percent, or 505.60 points, to close at 29,106.01, while the broader Topix index rose 1.15 percent, or 22.98 points, to 2,018.40.

The advances came after the Dow and S&P 500 finished at all-time highs, extending a bullish run fuelled by strong earnings.

"Positive sentiment was also supported by a news report forecasting the ruling party's victory," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The Asahi Shimbun said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party was on course to win a majority of seats in general elections on Sunday.

"The Nikkei is likely to rise further if big companies show positive results," Horiuchi told AFP.

Sony will announce its first-half results on Thursday as the corporate earnings season gets into full swing this week.

The Dollar changed hands at 113.89 yen, against 113.71 Yen in New York on Monday.

Tech-related shares were among winners as investors bought on dips following recent declines.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, jumped 2.35 percent to 51,310 yen and tech investor SoftBank Group gained 1.76 percent to 6,500 yen.

Japan Post surged 4.91 percent to 878.6 yen after the government said it would raise more than 800 billion yen from selling shares in Japan Post.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing surged 5.04 percent to 73,530 yen on bargain-hunting, while Sony gained 2.64 percent to 13,410 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dollar New York Japan Sunday Post From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwait&#039;s FM, discus ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwait&#039;s FM, discuss bilateral relations

3 minutes ago
 Asim Azhar sings a song over Pakistan's victory ag ..

Asim Azhar sings a song over Pakistan's victory against India

8 minutes ago
 Elderly woman killed in road accident

Elderly woman killed in road accident

1 minute ago
 If extradited to US, Colombian coke capo will have ..

If extradited to US, Colombian coke capo will have a lot of company

1 minute ago
 DC reviews arrangements to observe Black day

DC reviews arrangements to observe Black day

1 minute ago
 US to weigh authorizing Pfizer Covid vaccine for y ..

US to weigh authorizing Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.