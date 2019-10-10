Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday as investors awaited the start of US-China trade talks in Washington later in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday as investors awaited the start of US-China trade talks in Washington later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.45 percent, or 95.60 points, to end at 21,551.98, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching down 0.02 percent, or 0.28 points, to 1,581.42.