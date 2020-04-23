Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up More Than 1.5%
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:30 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1.5 percent Thursday as rallies on Wall Street and a recovery in oil prices prompted investors to buy back following recent declines.
The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.52 percent, or 291.49 points, to close at 19,429.44, while the broader Topix index gained 1.36 percent, or 19.08 points, to 1,425.98.