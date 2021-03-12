Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1.7 percent Friday, closing up for a fourth straight session, as investors cheered a new US economic package and the ECB's stimulus bond-buying.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.73 percent, or 506.19 points, to 29,717.83, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.36 percent, or 26.14 points, to 1,951.06.