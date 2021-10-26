(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1.7 percent Tuesday, boosted by US gains, as investors welcomed a forecast that Japan's ruling party will secure a majority in general elections.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.77 percent, or 505.60 points, to close at 29,106.01 while the broader Topix index rose 1.15 percent, or 22.98 points, to 2,018.40.