Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 2.2 percent on Monday following rallies in the US and Asia on fresh hopes for coronavirus treatments.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 2.22 percent, or 493.93 points, to close at 22,784.74, while the broader Topix index surged 2.46 percent, or 37.82 points, to 1,573.02.