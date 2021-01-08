Tokyo, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 2.3 percent on Friday, extending Wall Street rallies, with investors bullish despite the virus state of emergency declared in and around Tokyo.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 2.36 percent, or 648.90 points, to close at 28,139.03 -- hitting another 30-year high -- while the broader Topix index rose 1.57 percent, or 28.64 points, to 1,854.94.

si/kaf/axn