UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up More Than 3.1% On US Bounceback

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 3.1% on US bounceback

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index surged more than 3.1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session as Wall Street bounced back from a rout last week.

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost more than three percent on Monday, rose 3.12 percent, or 873.20 points, to close at 28,884.13. The broader Topix index jumped 3.16 percent, or 60.08 points, to 1,959.53.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives during last 24 hours ..

15 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 22, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

11 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

11 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.