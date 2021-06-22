(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index surged more than 3.1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session as Wall Street bounced back from a rout last week.

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost more than three percent on Monday, rose 3.12 percent, or 873.20 points, to close at 28,884.13. The broader Topix index jumped 3.16 percent, or 60.08 points, to 1,959.53.