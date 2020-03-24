UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up More Than 7%

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:38 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 7%

Tokyo stocks soared more than seven percent on Tuesday, boosted by a weak yen and aggressive asset-buying from the Bank of Japan and following huge support measures from the US Federal Reserve during the virus outbreak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks soared more than seven percent on Tuesday, boosted by a weak yen and aggressive asset-buying from the Bank of Japan and following huge support measures from the US Federal Reserve during the virus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 7.13 percent -- the biggest jump since February 2016 -- or 1,204.57 points to close at 18,092.35, while the broader Topix index was up 3.18 percent, or 41.09 points, at 1,333.10.

The market opened sharply higher as the yen fell against the dollar as the Bank of Japan's mopped up exchange-traded funds (ETFs), dealers said.

"Market sentiment remained positive for the rest of the day," Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo, told AFP.

The greenback was changing hands at 110.44 yen in afternoon trade, down from 111.26 yen in New York on Monday afternoon but still sharply higher than 105-107 yen ranges seen a week ago.

A cheaper yen is good for Japanese exporters as it makes their products more competitive abroad while inflating profits when repatriated.

"But it's unlikely for only Tokyo shares to recover while others are still struggling," Yamamoto said.

"We are expecting to see ups and downs for now as a sign of an end to the outbreak has yet to be seen," Yamamoto said.

The gains in Japan were in line with a much-needed rally across Asia after the Fed unveiled a batch of aggressive measures to support the economy that essentially sees the US central bank print dollars.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group surged 18.95 percent to 3,791 yen -- after rising more than 18 percent on Monday -- in response to news that it will sell up to $41 billion in assets to finance a stock buyback, reduce debts and increase its cash reserves after weeks of heavy losses in its shares.

Toyota gained 1.31 percent to 6,253 yen after it and major telecom group NTT jointly announced plans for a capital tie-up for a "smart city" project, putting up some 200 billion yen each.

NTT was down 2.50 percent at 2,437.5 yen.

The news came after Toyota announced temporary production suspension at five domestic plants to cope with slumping demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Japan Post rose 4.79 percent to 811.3 yen on media reports that the group is planning to slash 10,000 post office personnel, five percent of its workforce.

Sony rose 5.65 percent to 6,198 yen and Canon gained 4.57 percent at 2,331 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan February Stocks 2016 Market Post Media From Toyota Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asia markets rally as Fed unveils 'game changer' s ..

2 minutes ago

Coordinated approach is needed to combat spread of ..

12 minutes ago

The Coronavirus: A Vast Scared Majority Around The ..

17 minutes ago

Moscow Health Agency Refutes Claims of COVID-19 De ..

5 minutes ago

Hand-washing: a luxury millions of Yemenis can't a ..

5 minutes ago

China boosts corss-border trade, counters COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.