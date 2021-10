Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped nearly 1.5 percent on Thursday, led by rallies in tech stocks following US gains in the Nasdaq index.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.46 percent, or 410.65 points, to close at 28,550.93, while the broader Topix index was up 0.67 percent, or 13.14 points, at 1,986.97.