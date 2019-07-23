UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up Nearly One Percent

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up nearly one percent

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped nearly one percent on Tuesday as chip-related shares surged, taking a positive lead from rallies in US tech stocks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped nearly one percent on Tuesday as chip-related shares surged, taking a positive lead from rallies in US tech stocks.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.95 percent, or 204.09 points, to close at 21,620.88, while the broader Topix index was up 0.80 percent, or 12.45 points, at 1,568.82.

