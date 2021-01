(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up nearly 1.4 percent on Tuesday as investors bought on dips following two days of profit-taking.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.39 percent, or 391.25 points, to 28,633.46, while the broader Topix index gained 0.56 percent, or 10.35 points to 1,855.84.