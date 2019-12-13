Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei stock index jumped more than 2.5 percent Friday, boosted by hopes for a US-China trade deal and a big election win for Britain's ruling Conservative Party, that paves the way for Brexit

The Nikkei 225 index rallied 2.55 percent, or 598.29 points, to close at 24,023.10, the highest since early October last year. The broader Topix index was up 1.59 percent, or 27.15 points, at 1,739.98.