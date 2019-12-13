UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up Over 2.5% On UK Election, Trade Talks

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up over 2.5% on UK election, trade talks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei stock index jumped more than 2.5 percent Friday, boosted by hopes for a US-China trade deal and a big election win for Britain's ruling Conservative Party, that paves the way for Brexit.

The Nikkei 225 index rallied 2.55 percent, or 598.29 points, to close at 24,023.10, the highest since early October last year. The broader Topix index was up 1.59 percent, or 27.15 points, at 1,739.98.

