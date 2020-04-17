Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 3.1 percent on Friday as investors welcomed a pledge by President Donald Trump to press ahead with reopening the US economy.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 3.15 percent, or 607.06 points, to close at 19,897.26, while the broader Topix index gained 1.43 percent, or 20.30 points, to 1,442.54.