UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up Two Percent 19 July 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:25 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up two percent 19 July 2019

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained two percent on Friday, recouping some of the previous day's sharp losses triggered by the yen's appreciation

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained two percent on Friday, recouping some of the previous day's sharp losses triggered by the yen's appreciation.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.0 percent, or 420.75 points, to end at 21,466.99. Over the week, it lost 1.0 percent.

The broader Topix index rose 1.94 percent, or 29.69 points, to 1,563.96. Over the week, it was down 0.78 percent.

"Tokyo stocks steadily grew on the back of the gains on US shares and also as the appreciation of the yen took a breather," Okasan Online chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a note.

With lingering disquiet about the US-China trade war, Wall Street rose barely out of the red on Thursday on hopes for lower interest rates in the United States.

A top Fed policymaker, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, reiterated the signal that the US central bank was likely to cut interest rates later this month, shoring up stocks and weakening the dollar.

In individual stocks trade, Sony rose 1.70 percent to 5,838 yen and Toyota climbed 2.09 percent to 7,121 yen.

The dollar was trading at 107.61 yen, up from 107.30 yen in New York Thursday afternoon but still down from 107.67 yen when the Tokyo market closed on Thursday.

The yen hardly moved after government data showed Japanese consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly two years in June despite the Bank of Japan's massive credit-easing aimed at achieving two-percent inflation.

The nation's core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier in June, a rise for the 30th consecutive month but the slowest pace since July 2017.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan United States June July Stocks 2017 Market From Government Toyota Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Do antidepressants work better than placebo?

3 minutes ago

Scientists discover pathway to skin regeneration

3 minutes ago

Higher iron levels may protect arteries but raise ..

10 minutes ago

Met Office forecasts more rain in different parts ..

10 minutes ago

Polling for election of KP Assembly seats in triba ..

10 minutes ago

Miftah Ismail approaches SHC for protective bail

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.