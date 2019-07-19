UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up Two Percent

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up two percent

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained two percent on Friday, recouping some of its sharp losses the previous day after a solid performance on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost nearly two percent on Thursday as the Yen appreciated, jumped 2.0 percent or 420.75 points to end at 21,466.99. The broader Topix index rose 1.94 percent or 29.69 points to 1,563.96.

