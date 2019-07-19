Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained two percent on Friday, recouping some of its sharp losses the previous day after a solid performance on Wall Street

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost nearly two percent on Thursday as the Yen appreciated, jumped 2.0 percent or 420.75 points to end at 21,466.99. The broader Topix index rose 1.94 percent or 29.69 points to 1,563.96.