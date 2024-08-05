Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Dives 12.4%, Suffers Record Points Loss

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 06:21 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei dives 12.4%, suffers record points loss

Tokyo stocks sank more than 12 percent Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and weak US jobs data that fuelled fears of a recession in the world's top economy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Tokyo stocks sank more than 12 percent Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and weak US jobs data that fuelled fears of a recession in the world's top economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 12.40 percent, or 4,451.28 points, to 31,458.42 -- its largest points drop in history -- while the broader Topix index lost 12.23 percent, or 310.45 points, to 2,227.15.

The yen surged to 141.73 against the dollar, a level not seen since early January, from 146.52 yen in New York on Friday.

The Japanese currency has rapidly appreciated from levels of near 162 in early July, its weakest value since 1986.

A stronger yen is a negative factor for Japanese exporters and the recent rally has been fuelled by central bank policy decisions that have reversed the trends of recent years.

The Bank of Japan last week raised interest rates for the second time in 17 years, with talk of another rate hike to come, while the US Federal Reserve has hinted at a cut as soon as September.

Daiwa Securities said the losses in Tokyo reflected "deepening concerns over the uncertain US economy".

"Investor sentiment was down as the US employment data for July came in lower than expected, raising fears that the US economy is slowing more than expected," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"The market was also weighed down by the yen's appreciation against the dollar and as expectations for exporters' upbeat financial results receded," the brokerage added.

On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.5 percent as data showed the US jobs market cooled much more than expected in July.

European stock markets also closed sharply in the red.

In an attempt to calm volatility in the market, futures trading was suspended for 10 minutes as a so-called "circuit-breaker" on the Nikkei and Topix indexes on the Osaka Exchange in Japan's western metropolis, an exchange official said.

Semiconductor shares plunged with Tokyo Electron nosediving 18.48 percent to 22,055 yen and Advantest tumbling 15.84 percent to 5,313 yen.

Toyota plummeted 13.65 percent to 2,232 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Dollar Bank Osaka Tokyo New York Japan January July September Stocks Market From Toyota Top Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business