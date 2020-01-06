UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Down Nearly 2% On First Trading Day Of 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:43 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei down nearly 2% on first trading day of 2020

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged nearly two percent on Monday, its first trading day of 2020, in line with the risk aversion across global markets after the US killing of a top Iranian general

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged nearly two percent on Monday, its first trading day of 2020, in line with the risk aversion across global markets after the US killing of a top Iranian general.

The Nikkei 225 index, which jumped more than 18 percent in 2019, lost 1.91 percent, or 451.76 points, to close at 23,204.86, while the broader Topix index was down 1.39 percent, or 23.87 points, at 1,697.49.

