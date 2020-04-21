UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Down Nearly 2% On North Korea Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei down nearly 2% on North Korea report

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Index dipped nearly two percent Tuesday on geopolitical risk fears following an unconfirmed report that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.97 percent, or 388.34 points, to close at 19,280.78, while the broader Topix Index was down 1.15 percent, or 16.52 points, to 1,415.89.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Kim Jong

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 192 deaths after 9, 212 cases of ..

29 minutes ago

Nadal chat live for the first time with Roger Fede ..

43 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 21, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

B20 to Hold Virtual Plenary Session on Countering ..

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Flickers of joy in China's virus ground zero mask ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.