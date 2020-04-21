(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Index dipped nearly two percent Tuesday on geopolitical risk fears following an unconfirmed report that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.97 percent, or 388.34 points, to close at 19,280.78, while the broader Topix Index was down 1.15 percent, or 16.52 points, to 1,415.89.