Tokyo's Nikkei Down Over 2% On No BoJ Buying, Strong Yen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:35 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei down over 2% on no BoJ buying, strong yen

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei stock index closed down more than two percent Monday on a stronger yen and disappointment over a lack of asset-buying from the Bank of Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ):Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei stock index closed down more than two percent Monday on a stronger yen and disappointment over a lack of asset-buying from the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.33 percent, or 455.10 points, to end at 19,043.40, while the broader Topix index lost 1.69 percent, or 24.13 points, to 1,405.91.

