(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei stock index closed down more than two percent Monday on a stronger yen and disappointment over a lack of asset-buying from the Bank of Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ):Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei stock index closed down more than two percent Monday on a stronger yen and disappointment over a lack of asset-buying from the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.33 percent, or 455.10 points, to end at 19,043.40, while the broader Topix index lost 1.69 percent, or 24.13 points, to 1,405.91.

Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said the Tokyo market was weighed down by a stronger yen and "receding expectations" of BoJ asset purchases.

The dollar traded at 107.92 yen in Asian trade against 108.37 yen in Tokyo late Friday. US markets were closed for a holiday on Friday.

Analysts also remained cautious in response to the spread of the new coronavirus infection, Ito added.