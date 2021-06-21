Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index tumbled just over three percent after the open on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors digested Federal Reserve messaging on more restrictive monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.01 percent or 870.79 points to 28,093.29 just over 30 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was down 2.44 percent or 47.51 points to 1,899.05.