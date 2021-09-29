UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Drops More Than 2% On Global Market Jitters

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than two percent on Wednesday, extending global market jitters as traders worried about a potential US debt default

Tokyo, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than two percent on Wednesday, extending global market jitters as traders worried about a potential US debt default.

The Nikkei 225 fell 2.12 percent, or 639.67 points, to close at 29,544.29, while the broader Topix index lost 2.09 percent, or 43.48 points, to 2,038.29.

"The market was overwhelmed by sell orders, trailing sharp falls in US shares on concerns about the US debt ceiling row," said Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities.

"Especially, high-tech shares faced strong selling pressure today," Yamamoto told AFP.

"It may take some time to improve market sentiment." The Dollar fetched 111.43 Yen in Asian afternoon trade against 111.34 yen in New York late on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, weak data, rising bond yields and fears of a US debt default caused indices to sink sharply.

The Dow closed 1.6 percent lower, the broad-based S&P fell two percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq lost 2.

8 percent.

Shortly after the closing bell, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader, setting him on course to become the next prime minister.

The soft-spoken centrist defeated popular vaccine chief Taro Kono in an unusually close race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who decided to step down after just a year in office.

"Kishida's win was within expectations and his stable profile may not be a negative element for the market," Yamamoto said.

In Tokyo, tech shares were among major losers.

Advantest, a producer of chip-testing tools, plunged 5.63 percent to 10,210 yen as Tokyo Electron, which makes equipment to build chips, lost 5.27 percent to 51,000 yen.

Japan Post slumped 5.69 percent to 945.9 yen after a report that the government may start the process to sell about 950 billion yen ($8.5 billion) in shares in the postal and financial services giant as early as this week.

