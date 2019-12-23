UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Edges Up On US Rallies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei edges up on US rallies

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index inched up on Monday, helped by rallies on Wall Street and sustained positive sentiment on US-China trade

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index inched up on Monday, helped by rallies on Wall Street and sustained positive sentiment on US-China trade.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.02 percent, or 4.48 points, to close at 23,821.11, but the broader Topix index was down 0.21 percent, or 3.65 points, at 1,729.42.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan bags victory against Sri Lanka after a de ..

4 seconds ago

SCO Monitoring Mission Finds No Serious Violations ..

17 minutes ago

Hyundai's upgraded Grandeur gets more than 50,000 ..

18 minutes ago

UAE, Sierra Leone discuss enhancing cooperation

18 minutes ago

Researchers reveal factor of subtropical plant pho ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistani literary figure honored in Turkey

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.