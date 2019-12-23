(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index inched up on Monday, helped by rallies on Wall Street and sustained positive sentiment on US-China trade.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.02 percent, or 4.48 points, to close at 23,821.11, but the broader Topix index was down 0.21 percent, or 3.65 points, at 1,729.42.