Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei closed fractionally higher on Monday thanks to gains in blue-chip shares, with investor eyes on the US-China trade war and key central bank meetings this week.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.03 percent, or 7.11 points, to 21,124.00, but the broader Topix index was down 0.45 percent, or 6.97 points, at 1,539.74.