Tokyo's Nikkei Edges Up With Eyes On Trade, Central Banks
Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei closed fractionally higher on Monday thanks to gains in blue-chip shares, with investor eyes on the US-China trade war and key central bank meetings this week
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei closed fractionally higher on Monday thanks to gains in blue-chip shares, with investor eyes on the US-China trade war and key central bank meetings this week.
The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.03 percent, or 7.11 points, to 21,124.00, but the broader Topix index was down 0.45 percent, or 6.97 points, at 1,539.74.