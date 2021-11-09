(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as a strong Yen prompted profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.75 percent, or 221.59 points, to close at 29,285.46, while the broader Topix index was down 0.81 percent, or 16.45 points, at 2,018.77.