UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Ends Down For Third Straight Session On 9th Nov, 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:32 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei ends down for third straight session on 9th Nov, 2021

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as a strong yen prompted profit-taking

Tokyo, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as a strong Yen prompted profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.75 percent, or 221.59 points, to close at 29,285.46, while the broader Topix index was down 0.81 percent, or 16.45 points, at 2,018.77.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Seoul Interested in Trilateral Cooperation With Mo ..

Seoul Interested in Trilateral Cooperation With Moscow, Pyongyang - Russian Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Land Border Between Mainland China, Hong Kong Expe ..

Land Border Between Mainland China, Hong Kong Expected to Fully Reopen Next June ..

1 minute ago
 Talks with TTP will take place in accordance with ..

Talks with TTP will take place in accordance with the law: Fawad Chaudhary

18 minutes ago
 Russia Calling on South Korea to Promptly Approve ..

Russia Calling on South Korea to Promptly Approve Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - M ..

14 minutes ago
 Eight injured as bus overturns

Eight injured as bus overturns

14 minutes ago
 Ufone Football Cup Tournament continues with fierc ..

Ufone Football Cup Tournament continues with fierce competition at Qualifier rou ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.