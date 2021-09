Tokyo, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed down more than two percent Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on fears over the possible collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 2.17 percent or 660.34 points to end at 29,839.71, while the broader Topix index fell 1.70 percent or 35.62 points to 2,064.55.