Tokyo's Nikkei Ends Down Over 2% On Ukraine Fears

Published February 14, 2022

Tokyo's Nikkei ends down over 2% on Ukraine fears



Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended down more than two percent on Monday, as investors reduced risky bets after the White House warned of a possible imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.23 percent, or 616.49 points, to close at 27,079.59, while the broader Topix index fell 1.63 percent, or 31.96 points, to 1,930.65.

