Tokyo, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Tuesday, as investors focused on upcoming corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.28 percent or 76.50 points to end at 27,078.48, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching up 0.01 percent or 0.13 points to 1,896.06.