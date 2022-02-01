UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Ends Slightly Higher 1st Feb, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:39 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei ends slightly higher 1st Feb, 2022

Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Tuesday, as investors focused on upcoming corporate earnings reports

Tokyo, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Tuesday, as investors focused on upcoming corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.28 percent or 76.50 points to end at 27,078.48, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching up 0.01 percent or 0.13 points to 1,896.06.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

NCOC launches door to door campaign for COVID-19 v ..

NCOC launches door to door campaign for COVID-19 vaccination

9 minutes ago
 Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capit ..

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital

3 minutes ago
 Myanmar shuts shop to defy junta on coup anniversa ..

Myanmar shuts shop to defy junta on coup anniversary

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 32 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 32 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Barcelona to shine light on financial meltdown und ..

Barcelona to shine light on financial meltdown under Bartomeu

12 minutes ago
 Two die, 15 injured in Bolan accident in Quetta

Two die, 15 injured in Bolan accident in Quetta

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>