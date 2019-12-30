Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Monday but ended 2019 with a swift recovery from the previous year on hopes for progress in US-China trade talks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Monday but ended 2019 with a swift recovery from the previous year on hopes for progress in US-China trade talks.

The bellwether index jumped 18.

2 percent from a year earlier to end at 23,656.62 points after a 12-percent loss the previous year.

The broader Topix index was up 15.2 percent in 2019 at 1,721.36 points.

On Monday alone, the Nikkei lost 0.76 percent and the Topix fell 0.68 percent as investors cashed in ahead of the New Year holidays.