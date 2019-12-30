UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Ends Year With Swift Recovery

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:59 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei ends year with swift recovery

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Monday but ended 2019 with a swift recovery from the previous year on hopes for progress in US-China trade talks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Monday but ended 2019 with a swift recovery from the previous year on hopes for progress in US-China trade talks.

The bellwether index jumped 18.

2 percent from a year earlier to end at 23,656.62 points after a 12-percent loss the previous year.

The broader Topix index was up 15.2 percent in 2019 at 1,721.36 points.

On Monday alone, the Nikkei lost 0.76 percent and the Topix fell 0.68 percent as investors cashed in ahead of the New Year holidays.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Holidays Progress 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 minutes ago

Hyundai, Kia recall over 640,000 vehicles over fau ..

23 seconds ago

Plan formulated for cottage industry boost

25 seconds ago

Iran's exports of saffron hit 86 mln USD in 8 mont ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's Nishikori out of Australian Open and ATP C ..

26 seconds ago

21 sunrise events to take place in Seoul

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.